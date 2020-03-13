Scandals like the DUP's RHI fiasco must never happen again - Michelle O'Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill said today that scandals like the DUP’s RHI fiasco must never happen again.

Michelle O’Neill was speaking after the publication of the Report of the RHI Inquiry.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“The RHI and other DUP financial scandals such as Red Sky and Nama were unacceptable as was its 'shameful disrespect' to large sections of the community.

“These scandals and the DUP’s failure to engage in genuine power-sharing undermined public confidence in the Assembly and the Executive.

“The public deserves good government which they can have confidence in.

“That means:

- Discharging our duties in good faith;

- Serving all of the people equally;

- Preventing discrimination;

- Promoting the interests of the whole community;

- Upholding our commitment to genuine powersharing, respect and mutual trust towards one another;

“Sinn Féin is committed to the political institutions, but they must operate differently from what went before, with a new kind of politics, which is progressive, respectful, and has integrity.

“Public confidence has to be earned and trust rebuilt if the institutions are going to have any credibility.

“We now have a new five-party Executive which must be an inclusive partnership coalition Government.

“Never ever again can scandals like RHI happen in this place.

“We need ministers competent to do their jobs.

“We need civil service reforms and proper checks and balances too.

“Special Advisors must be accountable.

"We need open Government where decisions are properly scrutinised day and daily and with no hiding place for any risk of malpractice or cronyism.

“This is what Sinn Féin is committed to.”