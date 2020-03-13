Prisons are a worrying scenario for coronavirus - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin Justice spokesperson Martin Kenny TD has called on the Department of Justice to ensure protection from the Coronavirus is fully implemented within the courts and prison system.

Deputy Kenny said:

“It is a worrying scenario with overcrowded prisons and both visitors and staff coming and going daily.

“I am calling on the prison authorities to reduce overcrowding were possible and to ensure that adequate safety precautions are in place to stop the spread of the virus within our prison system. Adequate hand washing facilities and the facilitation of social distancing is crucial.

“The use of video-link to maintain contact between prisoners and their visitors and use of the temporary release mechanism is advisable.

“I welcome the cut-back in the functioning of the court system and the measures in place to reduce physical attendance of people in courtrooms across the State.

“This situation is difficult for all sectors of society, but prisons and prison staff are in a vulnerable position and must be protected given the current circumstances.”