Belfast City Council must close leisure centres - Beattie
Sinn Féin Party Group Leader on Belfast City Council, Ciaran Beattie, has contacted the CEO of the Council and political parties to request that Council-owned leisure centres shut with immediate effect as the threat from COVID19 intensifies.
Speaking on the issue, Ciaran Beattie said:
“This morning I have written to both the CEO of Belfast City Council and political parties on Council to propose that we shut leisure centres with immediate effect.
“This proposal follows the increased threat posed by COVID19 to the health and well-being of citizens.
“The closure of leisure centres is measured, rational and the correct choice. It will further strengthen our agreed plan as a council to combat COVID19.
“Leisure centres have been identified as ‘high risk’ locations for the transmission of the virus with a high volume of people in close proximity and sharing equipment.
“As a Council there is an obligation on us to not only protect the citizens of this city, but also our leisure centre and council staff.
“Sinn Féin will actively work in Belfast City Council, as we are doing across the island, to protect the health and well-being of all our citizens in the time ahead.”