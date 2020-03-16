Education Minister displaying a lack of leadership - Maskey

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has once again urged the Education Minister to do the right thing and close schools to protect public health.

The call follows a decision by a number of primary and nursery schools in west Belfast to close their doors to pupils from Wednesday to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

The West Belfast MP said:

“The move by primary and nursery school principals in west Belfast to close their doors to children from Wednesday is welcome.

“These principals are proactively taking responsible steps to protect pupils and staff and to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“What is evident here is that where the Education Minister has failed to show leadership, schools are stepping in themselves and making the right and responsible decisions to protect public health.

“I am once again calling on Minister Peter Weir to do the right thing and act in the public interest by closing schools to help tackle this pandemic.” Críoch/Ends