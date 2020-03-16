Beattie welcomes Belfast City Council COVID19 measures

Sinn Féin Party Group Leader on Belfast City Council, Councillor Ciaran Beattie, has welcomed additional measures being taking by Council to protect the health and wellbeing from the Coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking on the issue, Cllr Beattie said:

“Sinn Féin proposed today to shut all Belfast City Council leisure facilities with immediate effect during a special council meeting on COVID19.

“I welcome that this has been agreed along with measures to help protect workers.

“In addition to the closure of leisure centres, we have also agreed to close St. Georgres Market, Ulster Hall and Waterfront Hall.

“Parks will remain open but play grounds will be shut as a preventative measure.

“We will work to retain critical services within council, with priority given to waste collection, births/deaths and marriage registration and burials/cremations with social distancing being practiced during the delivery of these services.



“As a council there is an obligation on us to not only protect the citizens of this city, but also our staff who provide invaluable services.

“These measures will form part of efforts to slow down and minimise the spread of COVID19 in Belfast.

“Sinn Féin will continue to actively work in Belfast City Council, as we are doing across the island, to protect the health and well-being of all our citizens in the time ahead.”