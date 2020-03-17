Dolan concerned over Carphone Warehouse jobs

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has said the closure of Carphone Warehouse is a worrying development for many workers.

The Employment and Workers’ Rights spokesperson said:

“News that mobile phone company Carphone Warehouse is set to close all its shops putting thousands of jobs at risk is extremely concerning.

“This company has many premises across the north, including in my own constituency in Enniskillen, and this will no doubt cause worry and anxiety to many workers and their families.

“It will also be a blow to the local economy.

“It is essential that management at the company maintain contact with staff and keep them updated on all developments.

“Retaining and upskilling should also be offered to anyone losing their jobs in order to help them find other employment.”