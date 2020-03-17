Gildernew calls for increased COVID-19 testing

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called for an increase in testing for COVID-19.

The Sinn Féin health spokesperson said:

“With today’s announcement of a further ten cases of Coronavirus in the north it is clear we need a significant increase in testing to get a full assessment of the situation.

“The World Health Organisation have made it abundantly clear that testing is the only way to combat the spread of COVID-19 and many people are concerned that not enough testing is being carried out in the north.

“We need to see an increase in testing with more testing facilities available so that all suspected cases can be tested.

“It is also vitally important that health and social care workers are tested as they are the essential frontline in helping to fight this pandemic.

“The World Health Organisation advice needs to be heeded and the health minister needs to respond by announcing more testing.”