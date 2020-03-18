Utility providers should support customers impacted by COVID19 - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has written to utility providers asking them to support customers who may be unable to pay their bills due to the COVID19 crisis.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“Some businesses and individuals will face financial difficulties and as a result will be unable to make their utility bill payments.

“I have written to a number of utility providers asking them not to action disconnections to businesses and individuals who are impacted, and to engage with customers to support them through this public health emergency.

“In response to this, I have been liaising with NIE Network and they have confirmed they are looking at how customers can be supported in the time ahead.

"It is vital in this time that the Executive shows clear and unambiguous leadership for the community and Sinn Féin will continue to work for a sensible and responsible approach in order to protect lives."