Mullan condemns Creggan shooting

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has condemned the shooting of a man in the Creggan area of Derry.

The Foyle MLA said;

“I utterly condemn this shooting of a man in his 30s in the Magowan Park area of Creggan.

“There is no place for attacks like this in our society and those responsible are not representative of the local community.

"This comes at a time when our medical staff are under intense pressure and the community is dealing with the biggest public health crisis it has ever faced.

“Whoever did this needs to listen to the people of the area and end these attacks immediately.”