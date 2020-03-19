Gildernew sends condolences after first COVID-19 death in the north

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has expressed his condolences following the announcement of the first death from COVID-19 in the north.

The Chair of the Assembly’s Health Committe said:

"Today we learned of the sad news that there has been a death from COVID-19 in the north.

"In the midst of all the debate and discussion over the coronavirus outbreak, it is important not to lose sight of the fact that this is a tragic loss for the friends and family of the person who has sadly died.

"My thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.

"This tragic news brings the number of deaths across the island to three.

"It also further highlights the seriousness of the crisis we are facing and reinforces the need for a widespread programme of testing to be rolled out across the north.

"It is only though testing of all suspected cases, together with the excellent efforts of our health and social care workers, that we will be able to tackle COVID-19.

"This is a difficult day for the family involved and for all of those working to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“However, I have no doubt our health workers are doing everything they can in very challenging circumstances to help stop the spread of this pandemic."