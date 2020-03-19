Government needs to address issue of childcare for frontline health workers - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Deputy Louise O’Reilly has called on the government to address the issue of childcare for health workers so they can work on the frontline fighting Covid-19.

Speaking today, Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Last Wednesday I asked the government to put a plan in place to address childcare issues which would arise for health workers once schools began to close to stop the spread of Covis-19.

“The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) and other health workers’ unions have also raised this matter with the government.

“However, to date a solution has yet to be secured.

“In the absence of a solution many health workers are relying on volunteers or parents to mind their children as they work at the frontline.

“While temporary roster changes are currently being allowed to release health staff to deal with childcare, as the crisis deepens these measures will no longer be a viable option.

“A solution for the childcare of health workers needs to be put in place by the government as quickly as possible as all indications are the number of Covid-19 cases will significantly increase over the coming days and health workers will be needed more than ever.”