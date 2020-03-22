Rogan appeals to non-essential businesses to close

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has appealed to non-essential businesses across the north to act responsibly to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The South Down MLA said:

“There have been a number of reports of pubs and other non essential businesses continuing service as normal despite the direction to close.

“Businesses need to take the necessary steps and be sensible during this time in order to protect themselves, their employees and the public.

“Any business who is not a front line service and providing an essential service should be shutdown.

“This is about saving lives and protecting people’s health and well being.

“It is absolutely vital that business’s across the north act responsibly and decisively to stop the spread of COVID-19.”