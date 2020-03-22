Kearney calls for maximum PSNI action over escalation in Glenavy arson attacks

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has expressed alarm at the escalation of criminal activity and arson attacks on building sites in Glenavy.

Declan Kearney said,

“I am extremely concerned that there has been another arson attack on another new house on a building site in Glenavy over recent days.

“This is the third incident in the past five weeks. It is also the second occasion on different sites where property targeted by the criminals has been completely destroyed.

“In the midst of these attacks, and in another sinister development, cowards delivered a bullet to the home of my Party colleague, local councillor Gary McCleave.

“This escalation in criminal activity is deeply alarming and is causing significant concern within the wider Glenavy community.

“In direct response to all these events in Glenavy, I spoke directly today with the PSNI District Commander. I was unambiguous in urging him to maximise PSNI efforts to detect and prosecute all of those responsible for, or in any way associated with, these acts of arson and intimidation.

“Those responsible for these criminal acts need to get off the backs of the local community. They are criminals, cowards and bullies, and they are not wanted in Glenavy, or anywhere else in South Antrim.

“I am issuing another very clear appeal for local people to fully assist the PSNI with their inquiriesinto all these incidents, and ensure the perpetrators are put before the courts.

“Anyone with information however insignificant it may seem, should contact the police on their enquiries line 101, or in strictest confidence through the charity Crimestoppers line 0800 555111.”