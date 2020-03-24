Cross-border workers need clarity on lockdown measures - Begley

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has said cross-border workers need guidance and clarity on the current emergency lockdown measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The West Tyrone MP said:

"There are more than 30,000 workers who cross the border on this island every day for their employment, including many who work in our hospitals and health services.

"With the lockdown measures introduced in the north as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, many of these workers are concerned about how it impacts them when they work in one jurisdiction and live in another.

"These workers need clarity on how the new regulations, and any future moves which may be introduced by the Irish government, will apply to them.

"The Irish government must also ensure that consideration is given to these workers in any steps it may take to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

"There needs to be cooperation between ministers north and south to make sure these cross-border workers are not left in limbo and that they are given clear guidance during this emergency."