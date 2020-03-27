Students should be granted refunds for vacating student accommodation early due to Covid-19 - Eoin Ó Broin

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called for a uniform approach to be adopted by public and private student accommodation providers with regards refunds for students who have left student accommodation early due to Covid-19.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“I am hearing widespread reports of students and their parents being denied refunds once when they leave their student accommodation early due to the Covid-19 outbreak. In some cases, this can be as much as three months rent.

“Sinn Féin believes that all student accommodation providers - both public and private - should provide these students and their families with refunds.

“It is important for students in purpose built accommodation to know that their licences are covered under the Residential Tenancies Act. Where landlords are denying refunds of pre-paid rent or deposits beyond the required notice period, they should make formal complaints to the Residential Tenancies Board.

“I have been in touch with both the USI and the Irish Universities Association on the issue.

“It would be helpful if the Ministers for Housing and Education made a clear statement calling for full refunds from all student accommodation providers.”