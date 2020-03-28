Closure of Community Lifesaving Air Ambulance an absolute disgrace

Ireland’s only charitably funded Air Ambulance will be forced to cease lifesaving operations due to lack of funding on April 3rd. Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Defence Aengus Ó Snodaigh and party health spokesperson Louise O’ Reilly have jointly slammed this decision.

Teachta Ó Snodaigh said;

“With the inability of the Air Corps to guarantee air ambulance services to certain country areas due to lack of experienced personnel, this service has become even more vital and in light of the current national emergency, the failure to fund the service is absolutely outrageous and is not acceptable.

"This service has been vital in saving lives since its introduction 8 months ago flying 351 missions.

“Funded solely through voluntary contributions to date, it is time for the Government to step up to the mark and ensure this service can continue.

“We have already seen another charity organisation, the blood bikes also pleading for emergency funding to continue their voluntary and absolutely essential service to help us fight this pandemic”.

Teachta O’ Reilly said;

“The very health of our nation is currently under severe threat due to the Coronavirus.

“Confirmed cases of the virus are rising as is the death rate.

“We must therefore use every resource available, voluntary or otherwise to assist us in preserving lives and preserving people’s health over the next period as we face into the surge.

“These resources must be provided to the Irish Community Rapid Response Helicopter, the Blood Bikes and all other volunteer groups providing life saving supports.

“The Government must immediately provide emergency funding to keep both operations running and allow them to keep saving lives during this crisis and beyond."