Baker condemns Lagmore pipebomb

Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker has condemned those responsible for leaving a pipe bomb in the Lagmore area of West Belfast in the early hours of the morning.

Cllr Baker said:

"Earlier this morning a suspect device was left at a house in the Lagmore area.

"The area was sealed off while the device was dealt with.

"This was a senseless act and shows little regard for the community, our key workers, emergency services and health workers.

“I appeal for anyone on any information to bring it forward to the PSNI.

“These reckless actions are in stark contrast to the efforts of workers carrying out essential work.

“Those responsible offer nothing only disrupting the efforts of our emergency services to help those in most need at this time of crisis.

"Our key workers are already under immense pressure as they work whilst the rest of us remain home in our battle against COVID-19.”