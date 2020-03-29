Mayor of Belfast Baker praises Shanyang Mayor for PPE donation

Sinn Féin councillor and Mayor of Belfast Councillor Daniel Baker has thanked the Mayor of Shenyang and the Chinese Consulate in Belfast for a generous donation of Personal Protective Equipment.

Speaking today, Mayor Baker said:

“Today we received correspondence from Mayor Jiang Youwei and the Consul General of China in Belfast Zhang Meifang extending solidarity from the people of Shenyang to the people of Belfast and Ireland as we fight back against COVID19.

“The Mayor of Shenyang has also very kindly made a donation of 10,000 disposable medical masks and 500 sets of protective clothing.



“I will be making arrangements for this equipment to be distributed urgently to our frontline healthcare workers upon arriving in Belfast.



“This is a global fight back against a horrific disease.



“This disease knows no boundaries or borders. All citizens of the world must stand united and firm.



“From the people of Belfast I want to thank Mayor Youwei and Consul General Zhang. Go raibh maith agaibh.”