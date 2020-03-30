Archibald welcomes removal of broadband data limits

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed news that main internet providers have removed data caps on fixed-line broadband during the coronavirus pandemic.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“News that the main internet providers have removed data caps on fixed-line broadband during the coronavirus pandemic is very welcome.

"With people self-isolating and many working from home, they will undoubtedly be using more data.

"It is also welcome that providers have committed to 'fairly and appropriately' supporting customers who have trouble paying their bills.

“These moves will help support and protect vulnerable customers, including older people and enable them to remain connected during this public health crisis.”