Extension to fuel allowance scheme "a welcome step forward" - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Employment Affairs and Social Protection John Brady has said that the decision to extend fuel allowance by four weeks is "a welcome step forward" through the current COVID-19 emergency.

Deputy Brady said;

"Sinn Féin welcome the extension being given on fuel allowance by 4 weeks announced by caretaker Minister Regina Doherty today.

"It should be reviewed in May and extended further if necessary. This is an important supplement to the incomes of low income households, including many older persons, who's living costs may have increased as a result of the instruction to remain at home.

"I am also calling on Minister Doherty to extend Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment support to certain people under 18 who have lost employment as a result of this outbreak, such as apprentices, for example.

“During this state of emergency we need to keep people well and save lives."