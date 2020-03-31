Taxi drivers hit by COVID19 need support - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said taxi drivers cannot be left behind during this period of uncertainty as a result of the COVID19 crisis.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“Taxi drivers across the north have faced a massive drop in demand due to the coronavirus and are feeling the worst of the financial impacts of the outbreak.

“While we welcome the steps taken to support the self-employed in the job retention scheme, gaps still remain.

“Sinn Féin have asked the Infrastructure Minister to extend expiring Taxi Driver Licenses to protect drivers from the virus and having to attend training and medical exams.

“We have also raised the possibility of taxi drivers assisting the community response such as the delivery of vital goods. It’s welcome that the Executive is now exploring that option.

“Taxi drivers provide an essential service to many members of the community and it is vital that they are not left behind.

“Sinn Féin will continue to fight for adequate protections for all workers throughout the island.”