Recommendations of special education review must be implemented - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed the publication of the Children's Commissioner’s rights-based review of special educational needs provision in schools.

The Foyle MLA said:

“This review is an important contribution to the debate on improving the experiences of children with special educational needs within the education system.

“The findings have identified a series of significant flaws which presented barriers for some the most vulnerable children in the north, resulting in a lack of public confidence.

“Despite a yearly increase in the numbers of children identifying with different forms of special educational needs, the Education Authority has failed to adapt its systems and procedures to cope.

“The result of this is that thousands of children have had their right to education undermined.

“I will work in the time ahead to ensure the Education Authority quickly and efficiently implements the recommendations from both the Children’s Commissioner’s report and its own internal audit.

“There can be no further delay, these children have waited long enough.”