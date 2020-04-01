Court re-locations not safe for social distancing - Martin Kenny TD

Sinn Féin Justice spokesperson Martin Kenny TD has called on the Courts Service to reconsider its decision to relocate all Dublin’s district court sittings to the Criminal Courts of Justice at Parkgate Street, Dublin 7.

Deputy Kenny said;

“The Courts Service has relocated Tallaght District Court, Blanchardstown District Court (Courts 1 & 2), Swords District Court, Balbriggan District Court and Dun Laoghaire District Court from Tuesday 31st March, 2020 to Wednesday 8th April, 2020 to the Criminal Courts of Justice building.

“I have been contacted by solicitors and Gardaí to express their concern regarding the implications for social distancing in the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The atrium at the court building is now packed with those attending these five courts; defendants, their families, solicitors, barristers, Gardaí and court officials. In these days of social distancing it seems to be counter to all medical advice to hold courts in such circumstances.

“While I recognise that other measures have been taken to protect court users, such as greater use of video-link and the removal of the need for those on bail to appear in person, this move seems reckless. I have emailed the Minister for Justice to ask him to intervene for the safety of all concerned.”