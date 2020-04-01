It is time to put people and planet first - Senator Lynn Boylan

Newly-elected Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan believes the COVID-19 emergency has highlighted the need for investment and support for public services.

Representing the Agricultural Panel, Boylan today became the second Sinn Féin candidate to be elected to the 26th Seanad where she will join Fintan Warfield, who was yesterday re-elected from the Cultural and Educational Panel.

Former MEP Boylan said steps taken during COCID-19 crisis such as the rent freeze show that "measures that we were told weren't possible are possible" and that "similar radical changes" are required to tackle climate change and the biodiversity crisis.

Senator Boylan said: "I'm delighted to be elected to the Seanad and to be joining the biggest Sinn Féin electoral team.

"Now more than ever, our communities need representatives who will represent their best interests.

"The pandemic has brought home to us how valuable our public services are and why they need real investment and support.

"It has highlighted why everyone deserves a safe and secure roof over their head.

"It has also shown us that measures that we were told weren't possible are possible - measures like a rent freeze.

"We must learn from that. We must build a strong single tier health system, we must build homes and we must pay essential workers properly.

"When this pandemic is over, we also need to take radical actions to tackle climate change and the biodiversity crisis.

"We are facing a collapse of our ecosystems and the pandemic has proven that there can be no return to business as usual.

"It is time to put people and planet first and I look forward to bringing my voice to the climate emergency debate."