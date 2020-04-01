Vital that the Dáil continues to sit during period of national emergency - David Cullinane

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Communications, Climate Action and Environment David Cullinane TD has said tonight that the Dáil must continue to sit and to deliberate during the period of national emergency brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said:

"It is absolutely critical that everything is done at this time to ensure that citizens are safe and that all measures are put in place to protect workers and families.

"Despite the views of a number of government sources tonight, it is vital that this is done in a space where there is democratic oversight and accountability, and that means the Dáil must continue to sit during this period of national emergency.

"The government has been given sweeping new powers and they must be held to account. Ministers need to come into the Dáil and answer questions that the people are putting to their public representatives.

"This is particularly important at a time when the current government derives its mandate from the previous Dáil and is operating in a caretaker role.

"The democratic process must be upheld."