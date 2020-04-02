No place for homophobic or misogynistic attitudes - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said there can be no place for homophobic or misogynistic attitudes in society.

The North Antrim MLA was speaking after outrageous comments made DUP councillor John Carson.

Philip McGuigan said:

“Comments like those from John Carson are disgraceful and should be withdrawn.

“There can be no place for homophobia, sectarianism, racism, misogyny or any form of discrimination in our society, unfortunately in some quarters these attitudes remain.

“All such comments need to be faced down and challenged.”