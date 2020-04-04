Health worker testing centre a 'welcome step' - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the opening of a new testing centre for health workers is a ‘welcome step’, and called for testing to be rolled out across the community.

The Party’s Health Spokesperson said:

“The opening of a testing centre for health workers at the SSE Arena in Belfast is a welcome first step.

“We now need to see COVID-19 testing immediately ramped up.

“Testing should be rolled out for community domiciliary care workers and also in care homes and residential homes to protect residents and nursing home staff.

“The World Health Organisation has been clear from the outset, ‘test, trace and isolate’ is the key to identifying the scale of the virus.

“This is an unprecedented crisis and we need an unprecedented response to protect public health and help save lives.”