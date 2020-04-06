Lack of oversight of non-compliant business activity ‘very concerning’ - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Communications, Climate Action and the Environment David Cullinane TD has that the lack of oversight to ensure that workers are protected is “very concerning” and that this needs urgent attention.

He said:

“There are a number of non-essential businesses still operating under the guise of being essential services, and others where there is an issue with the lack of observation of public health guidelines.

“Unfortunately, concerned workers have no place to turn to raise their concerns that they are being put in danger.

“I have raised this issue with the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and the official guidance is that the judgement of whether a business is providing an essential service or not is a matter to be self-assessed, and if there are any doubts companies should contact the local Gardaí who may be able to advise.

“This is wholly inadequate and is a very concerning situation. There needs to be a process whereby workers have a genuine ability to report their concerns, have them assessed and decisions enforced if necessary”.