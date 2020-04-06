Finucane commends efforts of homelessness sector

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has commended the efforts of those that have been working to provide support and shelter to homeless people in Belfast during the COVID-19 crisis.

The North Belfast MP said:

“I want to commend all those organisations, volunteers and everyone who has shown immense hard work and good-will over the course of the last two weeks to provide shelter to the homeless and the most vulnerable.

“Today it was announced that there have been no rough sleepers on the streets of Belfast for the second week running. This reflects the tireless work by all those organisations.

“Sinn Féin have been proactively working with the Housing Executive, Department for Communities and other bodies throughout the COVID19 crisis to protect the most vulnerable

“Social solidarity and support for the most vulnerable is needed more than ever at this time.

“We must continue to actively work to ensure protections and support mechanisms remain in place for the homeless and most vulnerable as COVID19 continues to spread.”