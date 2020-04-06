Ó Donnghaile welcomes all-Ireland weather warning plan

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has welcomed today’s news that Met Éireann hope to include weather warning statuses for the North in their output.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

“In July 2018 I raised this in the Seanad after concerns were raised to me. Last February I met with Met Éireann to discuss the need to include weather warning information for the Six Counties, alongside the status for the rest of Ireland in their output. I was very encouraged by the enthusiasm and understanding for their team.

“Weather knows no borders and it is crucial that we ensure the greatest amount of information is made available to people during incidents of adverse or dangerous weather.

“Going forward, it will be of crucial importance that media and other news outlets adhere to the new information being put out by Met Éireann and accurately reflect the warning-statuses for the entirety of Ireland via their own platforms.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Met Éireann and I welcome today’s news that technical issues are almost resolved which should see this much needed step completed by the summer.”