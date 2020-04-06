Gildernew welcomes delivery of PPE

Sinn Féin MLA and chair of the Assembly's Health Committee Colm Gildernew has welcomed the delivery of Personal Protective Equipment to frontline health and social care workers.

Colm Gildernew said:

"The delivery of this much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to frontline heath and social care staff fighting COVID-19 is welcome.

"This equipment involves 5.5million items of PPE, including aprons and respirator masks and will help these workers continue their life-saving efforts safely.

"I know there was, and remains significant concern among frontline health and social care staff about access to PPE, and while we need to see more PPE delivered to all health workers, this delivery is a welcome development.

"This is an issue we raised directly with the health minister and he is well aware of the need to have adequate protection for all key workers.

"The health and social care workers leading the fightback against COVID-19 deserve access to vital PPE."