Belfast City Council supports frontline workers - Baker

Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker has welcomed the move from Belfast City Council to provide health workers with access to its leisure centres for showering and changing, to help reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Cllr Baker said:

“The decision by Belfast City Council to provide health workers with access to its leisure centres for showering and changing, to help reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 is to be welcomed.

“Frontline workers are putting themselves at risk to care for others. So making these facilities available to them guarantees a safe and clean environment to shower and change between shifts, and reduce the risk of spreading Coronavirus when they return home to their loved ones.

“Belfast City Council will do everything we can to support our frontline workers.”