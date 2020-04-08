Minister urged to adopt SAFE Ireland rent supplement proposal on domestic violence- Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has written to Minister Regina Doherty urging her to adopt the rent supplement proposal drafted by SAFE Ireland that will help women and children affected by domestic violence to access accommodation during the Covid 19 restrictions.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“SAFE Ireland, a domestic violence agency, are concerned that it is likely we will see an increase in incidents of domestic violence during this crisis.

“This means we will need some additional support to meet the temporary accommodation needs of those affected.

“Given that there is an increase in rental properties, particularly those previously in the holiday or short-term letting sector, this could provide an option for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

“SAFE Ireland have proposed that the quickest way to assist those affected would be to make a simple amendment to Circular 22/20 issued on March 24.

“This would allow Rent Supplement to be paid for the duration of the Covid19 restrictions following a referral from a Domestic Violence service provider, a health professional or a member of An Garda Síochána.

“I wrote to Minister Regina Doherty urging her to adopt this simple proposal that would make life easier for women and children experiencing domestic violence to access temporary, alternative accommodation.”