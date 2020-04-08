Serious issues surrounding Covid-19 testing need to be addressed - Louise O'Reilly

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health Louise O'Reilly TD has said today that serious issues surrounding Covid-19 testing need to be addressed.

She has highlighted that some people - including healthcare workers - are waiting up to two weeks for test results.

She said:

"It is clear now that there are serious issues surrounding Covid-19 testing that need to be addressed.

"I am being contacted on a daily basis by people - including healthcare workers - who are waiting approximately two weeks for Covid-19 test results. This is alarming and is causing major concern and stress to people at an already difficult time.

"All the while, we are hearing lots about testing targets, but the HSE and the Minister for Health have failed to disclose a number of key figures - (i) what is the number of people waiting to be tested? and (ii) what is the number of people waiting to have test results processed?

"These statistics need to be disclosed in the public interest.

"The current situation is having serious knock-on effects for contact tracing, as highlighted by the Irish Examiner today, with reports that some GPs are receiving positive test results for patients who have not yet been informed of their condition.

"These issues need to be addressed urgently."