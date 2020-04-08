Taxi drivers must be supported during COVID19 crisis - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has written to the Infrastructure Minister to stress the urgency for measures to be introduced to help taxi drivers at this time.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“Taxi drivers provide an essential service to the community and there is a potential role for them to play during this crises.

"Where social distancing guidance can be adhered to, taxis could be involved in the transportation of medical staff to and from hospital, as well as delivering prescriptions and food to those in need.

“Within the sector, there have been calls for pragmatic regulatory measures to be taken to help the industry during this period.

“Sinn Féin has once again written to the Minister for Infrastructure asking her to consider measures like extending soon to expire taxi drivers licenses given that requirements for renewal, such as periodic training, are difficult to obtain in the current circumstances.

"Of course, any measure must be applied in a way that does not compromise road safety.

"Additionally, I have written to the Economy minister to stress the urgency for guidance to be in place to advise taxi drivers on how to operate safely in this climate."