Finucane extends condolences on the passing of Peter Cory

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has expressed condolences following the death of former Canadian Supreme Court Judge, Peter Cory.

John Finucane said:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Cory, who died on April 7th.

“Peter Cory was known to many on this island due to his work on six specific killings, in which there were serious allegations of collusion.

“On the back of his 2004 report into the murder of my father, Mr Cory confirmed the allegations of collusion, and recommended that the British government should hold a full public inquiry.

"It has further come to light that MI5 attempted to sabotage and destroy his investigation, but thanks to Judge Cory's foresight in having back-up files, they were ultimately unsuccessful.

“Of the six cases examined, he recommended inquiries into five. Of those five, only the case of Pat Finucane remains outstanding. Unfortunately, his recommendation for a public inquiry continues to be ignored by the British Government, a position he was most critical of.

“I want to pay tribute to Peter Cory for the work that he has done.

“My thoughts are with his friends, family and colleagues at this sad and difficult time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”