Maskey commends Huhtamaki for contributing to COVID19 fightback

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has commended West Belfast based company Huhtamaki for repurposing their factory to make visors for frontline workers.



Speaking, the West Belfast MP said:



“I want to commend the owners and staff at Huhtamaki for showing true leadership in the face of a global health pandemic.

“Huhtamaki, a Finnish company, has traditionally produced packaging for food outlets but have come forward and agreed to repurpose their factory in West Belfast to produce a visors for our frontline health workers.

“The number of visors that they expect to produce is of a significant quantity and will be a great contribution to protecting our healthcare workers and the fightback against COVID19.

“I will continue to work with Finance Minister Conor Murphy, Health Minister Robin Swann and Huhtamaki in the time ahead to ensure that this project is taking forward in an efficient manner.

“I would appeal to all other factories that can repurpose and contribute to the fightback, while guaranteeing the safety of workers, to email:



[email protected]k