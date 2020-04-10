Louise O’Reilly calls for clarification on results discrepancy

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Deputy Louise O’Reilly has called for the government to clarify the reason for the discrepancy in results between their numbers and those issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Speaking this evening, Teachta O’Reilly said: “We all understand the need for certainty and clarity regarding the confirmed COVID-19 case rate in the state.

“Currently there is a discrepancy surrounding confirmed cases as the government numbers differ from the total confirmed cases according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

"The ECDC numbers are showing we currently have 12% more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than have been officially confirmed here.

“The ECDC are reporting that the number of cases is 7,393, whereas the official records here are indicating 6,574 cases.

“I hope that the government can clarify this discrepancy as soon as possible so that there is no confusion about the situation here.”