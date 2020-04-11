McLaughlin slams West Belfast robbery

Sinn Féin Councillor Ronan McLaughlin has slammed those responsible for the robbery of a G4S cash delivery van in West Belfast this morning.

Councillor McLaughlin said:

“This robbery is a direct attack on the community of West Belfast.

“Those responsible for this reckless and criminal act must get off the backs of our community.

“The owner of this shop and the staff have been invaluable to the community response in West Belfast and I offer them my absolute support.

“This is a time of a public health emergency, our frontline services are working tirelessly to protect the health and well-being of citizens - they should not be distracted by the activities of mindless thugs.

“I would appeal for anyone with information to contact the PSNI.”