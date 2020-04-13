Details of legacy legislation must be published - Dillon
Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed the comments by Victims Commissioner Judith Thompson on legacy legislation.
Speaking, the Mid-Ulster MLA said:
“I welcome the comments by the Victims Commissioner in which she calls on the British Government to publish details of the proposed legacy legislation.
“The Stormont House Agreement is over six years old. Core to that agreement was the resolution of outstanding legacy issues.
“In the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document, the British Government also reaffirmed their commitment to implementing outstanding legacy legislation.
"It must now be implemented fully in a human rights compliant manner.
“It is unacceptable that some families have waited five decades for the truth. They shouldn’t be forced to wait any longer."