Gildernew calls for COVID-19 testing in all residential and care homes

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called for COVID-19 testing to be carried out in all residential and care homes across the north.

"I have been speaking to many families who have loved ones in residential and care homes and they are becoming increasingly and rightly concerned about the lack of information around testing for COVID-19 in these facilities.

"We know all too tragically how clusters can develop in residential and care homes and result in deaths.

"COVID-19 testing should be carried out in residential and care homes for both residents and staff in order to prevent the spread of the virus, give an accurate picture of the scale of the pandemic and, ultimately, to save lives.

"Age should not be a barrier to testing for anyone.

"Relatives of those in care homes need the assurance that testing, tracing and isolating practises are being carried out to keep their loved ones safe.

"And staff in these facilities must have access to adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to allow them to carry out testing safely.

"I will be raising these issues with Health Minister Robin Swan at Stormont today on behalf of concerned relatives across the north."