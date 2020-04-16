Debenhams must meet its obligations to workers - Thomas Gould TD

Commenting on the news that liquidators have been appointed to Debenhams Ireland, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould has said that the company must meet its obligations to workers who have been made redundant.

He has also called on the government to immediately put in place a support plan for retail workers who face job losses in the coming months.

He said:

"The news that a liquidator has been appointed to Debenhams Ireland will be very difficult for the company's workers.

"These workers have served the company very well; many for decades, and I am calling on Debenhams to meet its obligations to those who they have made redundant by engaging with the workers' trade union in an open, constructive manner to ensure a fair outcome for staff.

"When a person loses their job, the cost of living doesn't go away. Bills still have to be paid, money has to be found for mortgages and rents, and food still has to be put on the table.

"High street retail is taking a massive hit as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The government must be proactive in developing a plan for the sector, focusing on sustaining businesses and jobs. This should include a comprehensive programme of education and retraining options that are specifically designed to build on the skills of these workers."