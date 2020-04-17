Boylan raises Taxi Drivers concerns at Ad-hoc committee for Covid-19

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has once again called on the Infrastructure Minister to introduce more support and grant assistance to taxi drivers struggling as a result of the COVID-19.

Speaking after raising the issue at the Assembly’s ad-hoc committed on COVID-19, the Newry and Armagh MLA stated:

“This week I raised to the Infrastructure minister that resolving regulatory issues, such as driver license renewals, as soon as possible would help ease some of the anxiety the sector has right now.

“However, rapid financial assistance is what taxi drivers need most and Sinn Féin have been pushing the British Government for this.

“Additionally, according to the 2008 Taxi act, the Department is able to issue grants to taxi drivers and I have written to the minister to ask them to explore this option.

“Taxis provide a vital service to many members of the community; it is imperative that they are not left behind during this pandemic.”