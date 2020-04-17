Concerns surrounding Keelings warrant urgent government attention - Louise O'Reilly

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Fingal and spokesperson on Health Louise O'Reilly has said that concerns surrounding Keelings warrant urgent government attention.

She said:

"Concerns have been expressed by many people here in north Dublin, and further afield, in respect of the decision by Keelings to fly seasonal workers into Dublin yesterday.

"I wrote to the Minister for Health on this matter last night, and is vital that the government addresses concerns being raised and sets out what self-isolation and physical distancing measures are in place to prevent possible transmission of Covid-19 amongst these workers and the wider community.

"The government also needs to work with trade unions to ensure that all workers can live and work safely in line with health regulations, and there needs to be an open and effective system of workplace inspections to protect workers, their families and communities.

"We are also looking for clarity from the government about how they intend to handle this situation going forward in the context of current restrictions to protect public health."