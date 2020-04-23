Israeli Unity Government Annexation Plans must be denounced by the EU – MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has denounced a deal between Israeli political parties which would annex parts of West Bank. He confirmed that he is raising the matter with the European Commission.

MEP MacManus, a member of the EU’s Delegation to Palestine said:

“The deal struck by Israel’s two biggest political parties will see the pair share power for the next few years. The deal is one that should concern the international community as it contains plans to implement the controversial plans of US President, Donald Trump, which would see the annexation of parts of the Palestinian West Bank.”

“The international community must strongly condemn any such move and demand that any plans to annex Palestinian land be abandoned.”

“I have written to the European Commission asking them if they are prepared to make take the courageous step in condemning this Programme for Government which violates international law.

“I will use my position as an MEP and as a long-time campaigner for Palestinian sovereignty to raise awareness about these potential violations and to express international solidarity with the Palestinian people, in the face of relentless Israeli oppression. ENDS