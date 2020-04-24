Irish Protocol must be protected - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the Irish Protocol agreed by the EU and the British government must be protected during the Brexit negotiations.

The South Down MP said:

“Today the EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier has expressed his disappointment at the level of progress made in Brexit negotiations between the EU and British Government.

“The lack of progress on many issues, including access to the single market, justice and fisheries is a matter of great concern.

“During the upcoming round of talks in May, it is absolutely crucial that the protections agreed by both the British Government and the EU in the Irish Protocol are maintained.

“There is an obligation on the British Government to respect this agreement and for the EU to ensure that the British Government does not renege on these commitments.

“The protection of the all-Ireland economy, businesses and jobs against the threat of Brexit must be paramount.

"Sinn Féin will continue to work with the EU and the Irish government to make sure there is no reneging from the commitments made in the Irish Protocol.”