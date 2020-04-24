Canavan urges Springfield residents to be vigilant following spate of thefts

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has called on residents in the Springfield area to be vigilant after a spate of burglaries and thefts.

Cllr Canavan was speaking after a resident’s car was stolen from Isadore Avenue last night.

Cllr Canavan said:

“This is a quiet street and residents are rightly shocked this has happened.

“This incident the latest in a spate of burglaries in West Belfast over recent weeks and I would urge people to be vigilant and take extra security precautions.

“There is currently a police investigation ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.

“Those responsible care nothing about the impact their actions have on the victims of their anti-community crimes.

“It’s despicable that these crimes are being committed in our communities during a time when we are coming together to get through a health crisis and our frontline services are working tirelessly to protect the health and well-being of citizens.”