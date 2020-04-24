Information on all deaths needed to fight COVID-19 - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said information on all deaths from COVID-19 is needed in order to ensure the fight back is as effective as possible.

The Sinn Féin health spokesperson said:

“The figures released today on the number of deaths from COVID-19 in residential and care homes give an indication of the scale of the public health emergency we are facing.

“Each of these deaths is a tragedy for the family, friends and loved ones of each of those who have lost their lives and my thoughts and sympathies are with them all.

“It is essential we are able to get a full picture of the extent and scale of the spread of COVID-19 in order to fight back in the most effective way.

“In particular we need more information on the number of deaths outside of care and residential home and hospital settings.

“That will enable us to get access the full impact of this pandemic and inform the best response and provide better health care for our most vulnerable citizens."