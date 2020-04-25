5G is not being installed in Newry and Armagh – Brady

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has said 5G is not being installed in the Newry and Armagh area.

Mickey Brady said;

“We have been contacted by local people who raised concerns over reports that 5G was being installed in the area amid false rumours regarding its impact on the current public health emergency.

“Following consultation with broadband providers we have been assured there are currently no plans to install 5G in the area.

“There are also no planning applications for any 5G infrastructure lodged with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

“Some broadband engineers have reported being subjected to abuse while carrying out essential work to maintain the existing network. Such abuse is wrong and needs to stop.

“All workers should be able to go about their work free from fear, harassment, intimidation or threat.”

