Archibald calls for car insurers to pass savings back to citizens

Sinn Féin's Economy Spokesperson Caoimhe Archibald MLA has today written to motor insurers in the north of Ireland to ask that they provide a refund in premiums to car insurance customers.

The East Derry MLA said that car insurance companies had a responsibility to pass savings built up from a sharp reduction in claims back to customers’ pockets.

Caoimhe Archibald MLA said:

"Today I have written to a number of major motor insurance companies in the North to ask they pass savings back to customers through a refund in premium payments.

"Some estimates point to a 70% reduction in traffic. Claims have fallen dramatically as a result.

"Some insurers in the south of Ireland have signalled they will provide rebates or reductions in premium payments.

"On the whole, the insurance industry has been found wanting in doing its bit to support families and businesses during this crisis.

"As everyone has sacrificed to protect public health, it's up to those who have profited through this crisis to return these savings to the pockets of workers and families."